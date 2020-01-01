The Imo Police Command, yesterday, received a new Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Fafowora Olaniyi, who replaces Rabiu Ladodo who is retiring after 35 years of service.

A press statement by the Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikokwu, said Olaniyi, who hails from Osun State, enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1986 and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science.

Until his recent posting to the command, he was in charge of Counter Terrorist Until (CTU), Force Headquarters, Abuja.