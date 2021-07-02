From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma on Friday donated the sum of N115 Million to the immediate families of deceased police officers who had lost their lives in the recent attacks of gunmen in the state.

This is even as the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Baba Usman Alkali has admonished officers of the Imo state police command not to take unnecessary risks and that they should also act responsibly in the discharge of their duties.

Uzodimma who made the donation on Friday while speaking at the Police state command during the visit of the Inspector General of Police , commended the efforts and encourage of all the security operatives in the state especially the officers of the police for quelling the insecurity in the state.

” Today ,I want to thank all the security operatives in the state for all the support and cooperation they gave to the state government for fighting insecurity in the state . IGP I thank you ,I have come to show our appreciation of the state government to the Imo state police command especially those that lost their lives during the mayhem .

On that note ,I will give 5 Million to the family of each police officer who lost who lost their lives while discharging their duties “.

Also, Speaking, the IGP commended the Imo state government for assisting the state police command in the provision of some sorely needed equipment aiding them in their duties .

He admonished officers of the command not to make themselves an easy target by taking unnecessary risks and that the officers should also project a positive image of the force before the public in the course of discharging of their constitutional duties .

” I am here today at the invitation of the state government to commission some equipment .I want to commend the Imo state government because for its active collaboration with the police because if have the men and don’t have the equipment the men can’t do their duties effectively .But the Imo state government have provided most of the equipment we need to perform their duties effectively. ”

Meanwhile, the IGP, has disclosed that he is determined to improve the welfare of the officers and men of the force and urged them to be professional in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.