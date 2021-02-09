From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Government has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to disrupt the registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled to commence on Tuesday.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, it claimed that the group which hired for the job has been adequately paid to carry out the disruption.

The reads in parts:

‘The government is fully aware that a group of people have been paid millions of Naira

to disrupt the APC party registration exercise beginning from tomorrow, Tuesday, February 9th.

‘The government is aware of the person behind this sinister plot and the desperate group he is using, as well as the venues of meetings held for that purpose

‘Let it, therefore, be known to the sponsor of this desperate plot that the government will deal decisively with anyone caught disturbing the peace during the registration exercise.

‘Those who have accepted to be used as mercenaries for this evil design to disrupt a peaceful exercise should not be in any doubt that they will be doing so at their own peril.

‘Security agencies have been placed on red alert to apprehend and deal decisively with any person involved in any breach of the peace while the registration exercise lasts.’