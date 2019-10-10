Imo State Government has applauded Mrs Oyenkachi Ibe of Government Technical College, Owerri for winning the best teacher award 2019 and helping achieve another milestone in education for the state.

Ibe had emerged victorious in the latest edition of ‘President’s Teachers and Schools Award for Excellence in Education’ organised by the Federal Ministry of Education which drew contestants from teachers in 36 states and Abuja.

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Viola Onwuliri who lauded the effort of Mrs. Ibe said Pearlville International School, a private school in the state had also won the best school award in the contest

“We felicitate with Dr. Mrs Onyekachi Ibe, the management and staff of Pearlville International School for making Imo State proud. By these awards, Imo State has established itself as a bastion of qualitative education in Nigeria.