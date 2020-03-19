Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has constituted a 9-member Committee on Prevention of Corona Virus disease (COVID-19) with Prof Maurice Iwu as chairman. Other members include Dr Okeji Austin (Ministry of Health) secretary, Dr Kingsley Achigbu (Fed Medical Centre) member, and Dr Uduji Uchenna (Imo Specialist Hospital) member.

Others are Dr Duru Chukwuma (IMSUTH) member, Prof. Isaiah Ibe, (University of Benin) member, Miss Nkem Chimeze Ijere, (Public Health) member, Dr Chimezie Iwuala, member and Dr Kyrian Duruewuru (Chairman NMA-Imo chapter) member.

Governor Uzodimma who took the initiative to forestall the spread of the disease now ravaging many parts of the world stated that government took the step as a proactive measure even as the state has not recorded any COVID-19 infection.

In the wake of the outbreak of the Coronavirus, Governor Uzodimma had directed the Ministry of Health to activate all platforms, including emergency response measures with the procurement of protective equipment, enhanced border surveillance, community enlightenment, and distribution of sanitisers.

The governor has always insisted that the health of the Imo people is critical to his administration’s policy thrust; hence, no stone would be left unturned in ensuring a healthy state under his watch.