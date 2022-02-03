From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

As part of his promises for a better healthcare system in Imo State, governor Hope Uzodimma on Wednesday announced the approval of N1 billion by the State government.

Also approved is the proposal of the Governor to immediately construct 135 kilometers of rural roads or five kilometers in each of the 27 local government areas of Imo State before the return of the next rainy season.

This is contained in a statement released by his chief press secretary ,Oguwuike Nwachukwu after the State Executive Council meeting he presided over at the government house on Wednesday.

Uzodimma also disclosed the approval of construction of 135 kilometres of 25 rural roads simultaneously in the State.

Also, briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba said: “In an effort to ensure that promises made by this administration are kept, the 3-R administration has simultaneously embarked on the reconstruction of these roads to assuage the worries of Imo people on the situation of road infrastructure.”

He noted that in addition to the roads, the Shared Prosperity Government has also commenced work on the second balloon- technology driven underground tunnel that would evacuate all flood water from World Bank, Amakohia, Akwakuma, etc axis and discharge them at the Nworie River.

Some of the roads crisscrossing the State that are currently getting attention, according to Emelumba include: Naze/Ihiagwa/Obinze road, Naze/Egbu road, Egbu/Toronto junction road, Warehouse/Emmanuel College/Orlu Junction road, Christiana Hospital Egbu Road, Stadium road Mgbidi, Aboh Mbaise-Itu Ezinihitte road, Ulakwo/Umuneke Ngor Okpala road to mention but a few.

The Commissioner also explained that work is progressing speedily on the two flag-ship dual carriage roads of the government – Owerri/Orlu and Owerri/Okigwe.