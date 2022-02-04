From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has approved N1 billion for the construction of roads and provision of healthcare facilities among others in the state.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwuike Nwachukwu, said the governor approved the construction of 135 kilometres of rural roads of five kilometre in each of the 27 local government areas of thes state before the rainy season commences.

Also, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba who spoke to journalists at the State House, said that in addition to the roads, the government has also commenced work on the underground tunnel that would evacuate flood water from World Bank, Amakohia, Akwakuma axis and discharge them at the Nworie River.

Some of the roads crisscrossing the state that are currently getting attention, according to Emelumba include the Naze/Ihiagwa/Obinze road, Naze/Egbu road, Egbu/Toronto junction road, Warehouse/Emmanuel College/Orlu Junction road, Christiana Hospital Egbu Road, Stadium road Mgbidi, Aboh Mbaise-Itu Ezinihitte road and Ulakwo/Umuneke Ngor Okpala road.