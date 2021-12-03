From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State government yesterday awarded scholarship to best graduating student in engineering from the department of electronics electrical, Federal University of Technology, Owerri(FUTO), Henry Osuigwe who scored 49.9.

The deputy governor, professor Placid Njoku who announced the awards on behalf of the State governor Hope Uzodimma at the Nigerian Society of Engineer’s (NSE) 5th, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu annual lecture series in Owerri,also promised an automatic employment to the students.

Governor, Uzodimma in his speech while charging the students to aspire to greater heights also lauded Iwuanyanwu who he described as a seasoned industrialist and a nation builder.

While commending NSE for sustaining the lecture series , he vowed the State government’s assistance in its future events.

In his speech, elated Iwuanyanwu revealed that his achievements in life can be traced to his observation of the ethics of the engineering profession.

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Chairman of NSE Dr Eze Ochiagha stressed the need to develop indigenous engineering.

He explained that it can be achieved by giving indigenous engineers the opportunity to contribute their quota in bringing about the overall sustainable development of Nigeria.

He added that the lecture series will always highlight the potentialities , exploits and ingenuity of Nigerian engineers and the need to develop their capability.

The team of this years’ lecture is titled “State of Infrastructure in Nigeria: An embarrassment for local content advocacy in the construction industry. The lecture was delivered by Prof. Samuel Ejezie, A professor of Civil and Geotechnical Engineering.

