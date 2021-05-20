From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has awarded scholarships to 18 students who passed the Pilot Scholarship test in Oguta council area of the state.

Mrs Calista Anene, Senior Special Adviser to Governor Uzodinma on Humanitarian Services and Social Development, disclosed this on Thursday at Assumpta Girl’s High School Oguta, where she represented the governor at the occasion of the Pilot Scholarship Test.

Anene disclosed that the prospective beneficiaries were Jambites from Oguta area, who participated in the scholarship test and were selected from the 21 communities in Oguta council area.

‘The Governor of Imo State through my office will sponsor 18 students from Oguta up to tertiary level,’ she said.

‘I have purchased JAMB form for the 18 students who scaled through the scholarship test, this is a way my office will help the 3R agenda of the governor.

‘The programme is strategically packaged for the 21 secondary schools and autonomous communities in Oguta council area by my office as part of the governmet’s philanthropic efforts to assist in educational development in the rural communities,’ she said.