From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo state government yesterday announced the prohibition of issuance of right of way to all telecommunication and infrastructure companies operating in the state except one.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy Hon Declan Emelumba explained that the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has already signed an Executive Order to that effect.

According to him,in line with the Executive Order which took effect from Wednesday, only Heartland Fibre Optic Company Ltd. is authorised to issue right of way in the state.

“All telecommunication and infrastructure companies are by this order prohibited from being issued right of way”, the order stated.

“Furthermore, issuance and regulation of Rights of way are to be channelled through the Heartland Fibre Optic Company LTD”, Emelumba quoted the order.

The commissioner noted that Governor Hope Uzodimma issued the Executive Order in the exercise of his constitutional powers as guaranteed in Section 5, subsection 2.

He advised those who may seek further interpretation of the order to approach the state Ministry of Justice.

But he was emphatic that the state desires economic growth and development, hence the steps it has taken to regulate the issuance of right of way to telecommunication and infrastructure companies.