Imo State Executive Council has approved the rehabilitation and construction of 13 road rehabilitation across the state estimated at N24.34 billion as part of the first 100 days activities

The contracts were signed inside Sam Mbakwe Expanded Council Chambers in Owerri by the various contractors and the representatives of the state government including the Commissioner of Works, Ben Ekwueme.

The flag-off of the roads projects, according to the Commissioner of Works, Ben Ekwueme takes place today.

The roads involved which cut across the three zones of Orlu, Owerri and Okigwe, include: Ahiara-Okpala junction; Nkume-Umuowa-Orlu; Mgbidi-Oguta;Naze-Nekede-Ihiagwa-Obinze; Concord-Hotel –Jacob Zuma and Imo State Teaching Hospital

Others are Imo State University –Bishop Court; Aba Branch-Ahiara Junction; Okigwe Roundabout-St. Mary Okigwe; Asumpta-Umuguma Junction and Douglas-Naze Junction, among others.

Commissioner for Works, who addressed the media after the State Executive Council meeting noted that the massive road projects was occasioned by years of infrastructural neglect by the previous government headed by Owelle Rochas Okorocha