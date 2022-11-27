From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Owerri Capital Development Agency (OCDA) has blamed the deployment of non-professionals as one of the main causes of the incessant building collapses in tje State and the country.

The General Manager of OCDA, Francis Chukwu, made this known while delivering his address at the Nigeria Institute of Building, Imo State Chapter’s 4th Builders Workshop/Induction ceremony held at the institutes Secretariat at new Owerri, Imo State at the weekend.

Chukwu who disclosed that the agency has set up a committee in conjunction with Nigeria Institute of Building to look into the cases of building collapse in Imo State has since gathered that quacks handles most of the building construction in the State.

He therefore advised developers to always engage the services of certified builders in order to avert any unpleasant consequences emanating from building collapse.

He commended the Nigeria Institute of Building (NIOB) for mounting the workshop and assured them of his authorities’ readiness to always synergize with NIOB.

In his address the chairman Nigeria Institute of Building, Imo State Chapter Builder, Dr. Andrew Osuagwu explained that the activities of NIOB, Imo State Chapter include collaborating with OCDA in development control, creating awareness amongst Imo People, Corporate Organization and government agencies in order to engage registered builders who are authorized by law to construct buildings.

Osuagwu therefore called on the State House of Assembly to domesticate the National Building codes in Imo State, he also appealed to the State Governor His Excellency, Hope Uzodimma to approve the creation of Building Control Department in OCDA to be headed by a registered builder, he believes this will create the right mix of professionals in OCDA.