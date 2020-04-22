Imo State government has demanded an unreserved apology from the management of Darling FM Owerri for airing falsehood against Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The radio station last Monday announced that Governor Uzodimma plans to rename Imo state University after late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba kyari.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, in a letter to the General Manager of the radio station, yesterday, demanded an unreserved apology for fabricating falsehood against the governor.

“Your radio station, Darling FM 107.3 fabricated and aired total falsehood that Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, said he would rename Imo State University after the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba kyari. You went further to even invent where he said so claiming that it was while he was addressing Imo State University lecturers.