The Imo State government has given university scholarships to Ugboaja Chizobam Stephanie and Alozie Chukwuemeka Favour, the first and second most outstanding candidates in the 2019 West Africa School Certificate Examination (WAEC).

Governor Emeka Ihedioha announced the award when he received them at Government House, Owerri yesterday.

He said the gesture would encourage and challenge the recipients and other Imolites to make efforts at distinguishing themselves in academic pursuit and other endeavours of life.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensuring qualitative and quantitative education in the state through the provision of adequate funding and incentives to the education sector of the state.

While Ugboaja, student of Jesuit Memorial College, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, made distinctions (A1) in all the nine subjects she sat for, Alozie of Marist Brothers Juniorate, Utulu, Abia State, got distinction in eight subjects and single B2.

The governor congratulated them for making their parents, families and the state proud and enjoined them to remain good ambassadors of the state.

“As a state, we will be compelled to reward merit, hardwork and efforts. It is my pleasure on behalf of the Imo State government to announce that, the Imo State government shall take responsibility in your education at least up to the first degree in any institution you choose to attend.

“I believe this will serve as an encouragement and motivation to many others to emulate your excellent performance and we hope you will not let us down.”