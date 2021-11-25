From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Government’s Whitepaper Implementation Committee on Lands and other Related Matters has recovered government, individual and institutions properties converted by former governor Rochas Okorocha, his family members and friends to personal use.

The committee after its seating on Tuesday accused Senator Okorocha of partitioning and appropriating the properties located in various areas of the State to himself and his cronies.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Chairman of the committee, Professor Ukachukwu Awuzie, stated this while presenting the programmes and activities of the implementation committee during the stakeholders’ town hall meeting in Owerri.

The committee inaugurated by Governor Hope Uzodimma disclosed at the meeting that government lands unlawfully taken during Okorocha’s administration had been recovered and restored to their original owners or purposes.

Awuzie described the manner of conversion of lands at the Government Station Layout, Orlu by Okorocha, his family members, in-laws and friends as pathetic.

He explained that the Treasury House, Orlu, Magistrate’s Quarters, Orlu, Corper’s Lodge, Orlu, New Zonal Land Office, Orlu (formerly Junior Staff Quarters and Ministry of Works Service Bay), Old Zonal Land Office, Orlu, Ministry of Finances quarters, Orlu, Ministry of Utilities quarters, and Orlu Senior Civil Service Quarters, were all converted to private use by Okorocha and his family.

Others he listed also converted were :Orlu, Zonal Lands Office, Orlu, Ministry of Works quarters, Orlu, Ministry of Agric and Natural Resources office and quarters, Orlu, Orlu LGA Chairman’s quarters and Area Engineers quarters and Orlu Zonal Veterinary Clinic.

The committee assured all those who petitioned and have their lands reverted that their names would be published soon in the media.

Meanwhile, the state government has berated Okorocha, for calling on the Senate to intervene in the security breaches in the state.

It said Okorocha’ s submission has vindicated the earlier stance of government that Okorocha was plotting to get the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the state by sponsoring insecurity

“When we averred that Okorocha was the chief sponsor of Insecurity in Imo for purely selfish and political gains, some people thought it was mere political talk. But his call on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday for the Senate to intervene in Imo state has exposed him” the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba submitted in a statement.

“It is a great pity that a former governor of the state could descend so low to sponsor insecurity in his state just because he wants to scuttle the wheel of justice at all costs. We know he is the one sponsoring kidnapping and arson and rebellion against the state. He is their paymaster.”

Emelumba described Okorocha’s speech as a well rehearsed script with the predetermined goal of goading the federal government to declare a state of emergency in imo.

He said the former governor was crying wolf when non exists, arguing that the pockets of security breaches were nowhere near the picture painted by the senator.

According to him, the situation in imo state is not worse than what obtains in some states, yet the Senate has not been invited by their own representatives to intervene.

The commissioner said it was regrettable that Okorocha, instead of commiserating with victims of the crisis, wants to make political capital out of it.

He said government in collaboration with security agencies was on top of the situation.

Emelumba said it was curious that anytime the security agencies were bringing the situation under control, some people would trigger another wave of violence, suggesting that the target is the office of the governor.

“How come that it is only when the situation is returning to normal that people like Okorocha will raise false alarm. Does it not suggest that they actually know what is happening?”

He, however, commended the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, for the mature answer he gave to Okorocha.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

He advised both the Senate and other Federal Government agencies to be at alert so as not be taken in by the lies and cheap propaganda of the opposition in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .