From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Government Whitepaper Implementation Committee on Lands and other Related Matters has recovered government, individual and institutions properties allegedly converted by the former governor of the State, Rochas Okorocha, and his family members as well as friends to personal use.

The committee after its seating on Tuesday accused Senator Okorocha of partitioning and appropriating the properties located in various areas of the State to himself and his cronies.

Chairman of the committee Prof Ukachukwu Awuzie, stated this while presenting the programmes and activities of the implementation committee during the stakeholders’ town hall meeting in Owerri, Imo State.

The committee inaugurated by Governor Hope Uzodinma disclosed at the meeting that government lands unlawfully taken during Okorocha’s administration have been recovered and restored to their original owners or purposes.

Awuzie particularly described the manner of conversion of lands at the Government Station Layout, Orlu by Okorocha, his family members, in-laws and friends as pathetic.

He further explained that the Treasury House, Orlu, Magistrate’s Quarters, Orlu, Corper’s Lodge, Orlu, New Zonal Land Office, Orlu (formerly Junior Staff Quarters and Ministry of Works Service Bay), Old Zonal Land Office, Orlu, Ministry of Finances quarters, Orlu, Ministry of Utilities quarters, and Orlu Senior Civil Service Quarters, were all converted to private use by Okorocha and his family.

Others he listed also converted are Orlu, Zonal Lands Office, Orlu, Ministry of Works quarters, Orlu, Ministry of Agric and Natural Resources office and quarters, Orlu, Orlu LGA Chairman’s quarters and Area Engineers quarters and Orlu Zonal Veterinary Clinic.

Similarly, the committee has assured all those who petitioned and have their lands reverted that their names will be published soon in the media.

Awuzie seized the opportunity to notify all those who have any of their properties or equipment on any of the listed government areas to vacate them on or before mid of December 2021.

The committee chairman disclosed that all the areas belonging to the Federal University of Technology(FUTO), Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education,(AICE) and Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU) are hereby returned to the institutions.

