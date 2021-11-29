From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State Government has handed a four-week quit order to traders at the old Owerri Timber Market or have their wares demolished at the expiration of the order.

The General Manager of the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA), Engr Onyedikachi Chukwu, gave the ultimatum on Monday while on a routine inspection at the popularly known as Ogbo Osisi.

Chukwu said the Imo State Government mapped out a permanent site for the traders at Naze Timber market, Owerri North LGA.

He pointed out that the continued stay by traders at the old Owerri Timber market is a distortion to the master plan of the capital city.

The OCDA Boss appealed to traders to adhere to the order, as failure to move out of the old timber market within the next one month will amount to them losing their wares.

He maintained that the government is poised to restore the master plan of the state capital by ensuring that all illegal structures were removed.

