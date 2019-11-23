In compliance with a 2017 Order of an Imo State High Court, government of Imo State has taken steps to demarcate the boundary between Mgbirichi community in Ohaji Egbema Local Council Area and 34 Field Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Imo State which has been a source of dispute between the two entities.

Speaking during a meeting of stakeholders at Government House, Owerri, yesterday afternoon, Deputy Governor of Imo State, Hon. Gerald Irona reiterated the commitment of the Governor Emeka Ihedioha-led administration to rule of law and obedience to court orders. He urged citizens of the state to be law-abiding, while calling on them to continue to support the administration of Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

It would be recalled that an Owerri High Court, presided over by Justice P.C. Ikpeama in suit no. HOW/123/2014 ordered the Surveyor General of Imo State to delineate the extent of land belonging to parties to the suit. The Order reads in part: “that the Surveyor General of Imo State is hereby ordered to delineate the extent of land covered by the two certificates of occupancy as contained at paragraph 7 of the Statement of defense of the 1st set of defendants.”

The matter between Prince Anthony Uzoma Ikegwuruka, Chief Obinna Oleru and Julius Oleru, as plaintiffs, representing Uzouba village, Mgbirichi, Ohaji/Egbema, as plaintiffs and 34 Field Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, the Minister of Defense, the Nigerian Army Council and the Attorney General of Imo State as first set of defendants.

The second set of defendants in the matter are: the Governor of Imo State, the Attorney General of Imo State and the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Planning, Imo State. In a letter dated June 6, 2019, entitled “Delineation of Boundary between the Nigerian Army 34 Field Artillery Brigade Obinze and the host community of Mgbirichi in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, Imo State” and addressed to the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Mgbirichi Town Union, drew the attention of the state government to the court order and advised that something needs to be done urgently to stop the incessant clashes between the community and army authorities.