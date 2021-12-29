The Imo State Government and Senator Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, traded words over the arrest of Mr Uche Nwosu, former governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA).

Mr Nwosu, Okorocha’s son-in-law was arrested, on Sunday, in an Anglican Church in Owerri, Imo State.

Okorocha, a former governor of the state, in a national television programme, said the Imo State government thrives on lies and accused the state government of being behind the unknown gunmen and killings in the state.

He said: “This government cannot tell you anything that is true; they drowned a hospital that I built and replaced it with a market. They arrested Uche Nwosu and handcuffed him. I was also wrongly arrested, I am waiting, Uche is waiting, the truth will come out. This last straw is what will bring down Hope Uzodimma, this one will expose them.”

However, the state government accused the former governor of massive corruption and said people like him will not be walking free in a sane society.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said Okorocha was trying to whip up public sentiments against the government.

He said the government will not support any form of disrespect for a place of worship by security agencies.

He said Mr Nwosu’s arrest within the church premises was purely a security matter, and that the full reason such an action was taken will eventually unfold and, perhaps, guide the public better.

The Imo State government appealed to those negatively affected by the action to bear with the security agencies, adding that Governor Hope Uzodinma holds the Anglican Communion in very high esteem and will never support any act that will disrespect her reverential status as a place of divine worship.

The commissioner added that the state government will continue to protect the interest of citizens of the state, while not impeding the work of security agencies.