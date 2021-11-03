From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Imo State government has raised the alarm over fresh plot by its oppositions to commence a fresh insecurity challenge in the State.

Addressing a press conference yesterday,the State commissioner for information and strategy,Declan Emelumba disclosed that from its intelligence gathering,highly placed politicians who were also responsible for the earlier insecurity situation in the State are masterminds of this new plot.

Emelumba claimed that the politicians behind the plot have vowed this time to launch the State into a state of emergency.

His speech reads in parts “I address you today on the latest shameful and satanic plafn of some highly placed politicians, from the state, to dance on the graves of the victims of recent security breaches in the State and also to attempt to trigger another cycle of insecurity.

“These are the same people who stoked the fire of insecurity in the state in the first place. You will recall that in several fora, the state government had made it absolutely clear that the security breaches in the state, particularly since this year, were politically contrived.

“We also advanced reasons why some politicians are relentless in executing this evil plot. The reasons are not far to fetch: They have refused to come to terms with their electoral losses.

“They sponsored violence at different levels in the state, incited Labour strikes and openly called for a rebellion against the state government. All their plans and actions are well known to the government.”

He also alleged that the jail break carried out in April in the State was perfected in the house of one the politicians who is a federal lawmaker. The commissioner noted that confessional statement by some of those arrested corroborated their claims.

Emelumba has also alleged that for the politicians,the white paper released on judicial panel on land and related matters, had stirred the hornets nest after it revealed those looting the State.

“You already know that all the contrived security breaches in the state were aimed at inciting the people against the Government of the day by portraying the governor as a weak and incompetent leader.

“Most unfortunately for them,Gov Hope Uzodimma has been able to bring the security situation in Imo state under control, culminating in the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Imo State recently.” Emelumba said.

But having failed in their desperation to make the State ungovernable,Emelumba noted that the politicians have planned to mobilise Abuja based citizens and politicians to raise a false alarm on the security situation in the State.

“They are going to use the recent unfortunate fate of our two Royal Fathers from Njaba to anchor their campaign.

“It is also important to add that in this latest attempt to paint Imo State as ungovernable, they plan to commence an inglorious campaign for the declaration of a state of emergency in the state. That is how far unbridled tomfoolery can go.

“However, let it be known that the government will not fold its hands and watch desperate politicians cause any further confusion in the state. If in the first instance they took us by surprise, they will not have a second day

“We shall do everything within the law to deal decisively with anyone who tries to disturb the hard won peace in our state. Imo people should also be on the alert to ensure that the enemies are not given any opportunity to perpetrate their evil plot.” Emelumba vowed.

