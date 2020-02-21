George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State government has renamed the Imo State College of Education, Ihitte Uboma after the late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu as a way to mortalizing him for his service to the state.

This is just as the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has said that the National Assembly will continue protect the interest of the nation.

Governor Hope Uzodinma who announced this at the burial ceremony of the late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu who was until his death representing0 Okigwe ( Imo North ) senatorial zone.

Uzodinma in his tribute said that Imo State had indeed lost a rare gem, saying that the late senator was religiously committed to the welfare of his people.

According to him , “his life though brief; he was a dogged fighter; he fought many battles and won all; he was a couragous man, well focused. We all know the battle he fought to return to the Senate. Again , he was a man who was committed to the welfare of his people by attracting projects to his people. Imo people and indeed Nigerians have lost a rare gem in the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu”.

Highlight of the funeral ceremony which was preceded with an open-air inter denominational church service conducted by the Saviours Evangelical Church Aba 2 at the Ihitte-Uboma council headquarters Isinweke was the renaming of the Imo State College of Education Ihitte/Uboma after the late senator by Governor Uzodinma.

Among the dignitaries at the burial ceremony were President Muhammadu Buhari represented by the Minister of State (Education) Emeka Nwajiuba; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan who led a delegation of 25 members of the National Assembly, members of the Federal and States Executive Council, Abia State governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu represented by his deputy, Udeh Ukachukwu; former Governor Ikedi Ohakim, Minister of Labour and productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, and his Science and Technology counterpart, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Chief E.C Iwuanyanwu and a representative of the National Chairman of the APC Adams Oshimohole.

