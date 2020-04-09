The Imo State Government says it has sealed 13 hotels in the state for failure to settle their tax liabilities.

Chairman of Imo State Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Mr Emma Ononaku disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri on Thursday.

Onanaku said the IRS had earlier obtained a court order which empowered the outfit to seal the affected hotels.

He explained that the affected hotels defaulted in the payment of Withholding tax, Pay As You Earn tax, as well as the statutory five per cent Consumption tax.

Onanaku said the action was sequel to government’s efforts to generate revenue to carry out its enormous obligations to people of the state.

He frowned at the persistent habit of some hoteliers and other business owners whom he said had continued to default in payment of taxes.

While acknowledging that the action would serve as deterrence to others, Ononaku said the affected hotels would remain sealed until the owners fulfilled their financial obligations to government. (NAN)