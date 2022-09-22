From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

As part of the measures by the Imo State governor Hope Uzodimma to encourage productivity and job employment in the State, statesmen who have distinguished themselves and impacted positively on the citizens would be rewarded in the maiden productivity and merit award ceremony on Saturday.

The event organised by the ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity is expected to have three categories of the award; platinum, diamond and Gold.

According to the commissioner for Labour, employment and productivity, Ford Ozumba who is handling the award ceremony, explained that the primary essence and objective of the program, is to encourage citizens of the State to help in creating and spreading wealth through various job opportunities.

He recalled that since the creation of the state, there has never been an occasion where those who excelled both in the public or private sector were deliberately identified and publicly rewarded.

A lot of distinguished Nigerian entertainers are expected at the programme slated for the Landmark event centre, Owerri, the commissioner assured.