Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Government has warned staff of the Imo State University Teaching Hospital (IMSUTH) to shelve their proposed strike in their own interest.

Briefing reporters after the State’s expanded executive meeting presided by Governor Hope Uzodinma, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said that any staff participating in the planned strike would deeply regret it.

Emelumba explained that the staff wanted to embark on the strike despite the State Government’s effort to look into what it described as double payment of salaries to the staff.

According to the Commissioner, ‘the council is looking into the double payment of salaries some of these staff receive. Some of them receive salaries as staff of IMSU and at the same time as that of IMSUTH. How can you receive a salary as clinical staff and also as staff of IMSU? It’s not done and that is what the Government is trying to solve before paying them their salaries. They should be patient; the State Government is committed to paying the salaries of all the workers in the State.’

‘The State Government is appealing to them to be patient; we know the strike is politically motivated, but if they insist, they will regret it,’ Emelumba said.