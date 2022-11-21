From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Chief Economic Adviser to the Imo State Governor, Prof Kenneth Amaeshi, has disclosed that the state government will continue to create conducive environment for the private sector to strive .

He also disagrees that the state is the nation’s capital of unemployment.

According to Professor Amaeshi, “the role of a state is not basically to employ, rather, to create an enabling environment for people to earn a living.”

Speaking at a One-Day Training Programme on the implementation of Imo Industrial policy for permanent secretaries and other stake-holders in the Imo State Civil Service, facilitated by the office of Economic Adviser, he noted that "the role of a state is not basically to employ, rather, to create an enabling environment for people to earn a living ."

Prof Amaeshi said that the training was meant basically for the reformation of the Civil Service in Imo State as the Civil Service is supposed to be productive as to generate funds for economic breakthrough for every sector of the state .

Professor Amaeshi who also disagrees that “Imo State is the Unemployment Capital of Nigeria,” said “even if Imo State is the Unemployment capital of Nigeria, it is supposed to motivate us to work “.

Also, one of the participant at training programme and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy,Barrister Amadiobi Obiageli described the training as enlightening,apt and called for the sustenance of the training to help in the recalibration of the implementors.

Solicitor General/Permanent Secretary, Mìnistry of Justice, Barrister Akowundu Cletus, said the training is appropriate for the implementation of a sustainable Industrial Policy in the state and called on the organisers to integrate the political class in future trainings of the kind.