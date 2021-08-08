From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Chairman of the Imo Economic Development Initiatives (IEDI), Professor Maurice Iwu, has disclosed the intention of his group to empower 150 youths in the first phase of its economic empowerment programme.

He said this at the weekend during the Imo Economic Summit held at the Immaculate Golden Hotel, Owerri. According to him, the aim of the summit is to prepare the minds of the youths for a private-driven economy.

Training and empowering, he added, would enable the youths to be self-reliant and pose less threat to the security in the state.

He said: “It will be remarkable for Imo; this is a mentorship programme and 150 will be taken. At the end of the day; we want people to compare them. IEDI is a group of people that wants the private sector to be at the centre of business activities.

“We have names like Leo Stan Eke who was just honoured by Forbes, Paschal Dozie, Godwin Osuji even Jerry Chukwueke as members.

“We have decided to prepare these youths, guide and give them good business training so that at the end of the day, they will be able to stand on their own. We are also going to look at the agricultural sector especially for those of them from Ohaji/Egbema. We will also utilise the moribund industries to provide good beginning for them.”

Also speaking, Chief Chukwueke told participants at the summit that it was time for them to “move off from theories taught in school to a global economy.”

