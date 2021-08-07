From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Chairman of the Imo Economic Development Initiatives(IEDI) professor Maurice Iwu has disclosed the intention of the group to empower 150 youths in the first phase of their economic empowerment programme.

He disclosed this at the weekend during the Imo Economic Summit held at the Immaculate Golden hotel, Owerri . According to him aim of the summit is to prepare the minds of the youths towards a private driven economy.

Training and empowering them he added will enable the youths to be self reliance and less threat of insecurity in the State.

“It will be remarkable for Imo,this is a mentorship programme,150 will be taken, at the end of the day we want people to compare them, IEDI is group of people that wants the private sector to be at the centre of business activities.

” We have names like Leo Stan Eke who was just honoured by Forbes, Paschal Dozie,Godwin Osuji even Jerry Chukwueke as members.

“We have decided to prepare these youths ,guide them,give them good business training so that at the end of the day,they will be able to stand on their own, we’re also going to look at the agricultural sector especially for those of them from Ohaji/Egbema, we would also utilise the moribund industries to provide good beginning for them. ” Iwu said.

Also speaking, Chief Chukwueke told the participants at the summit that it was time for them to “move off from theories thought in school to global economy.

He promised that IEDI will continue to engage every government that comes on board in the State to make sure the programme continue to exists even after the present administration.

