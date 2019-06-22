Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Action Alliance (AA) says that, in the interest of the party, it has decided to withdraw its name from the Imo State governorship election petition tribunal.

This comes as the party denies collecting N100 million from its 2019 Imo State governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu, since the inception of the current administration.

AA National Secretary Vernimbe James, who spoke at the National Think Tank Committee meeting yesterday in Abuja, disclosed that the party would organise its convention in the next three months.

“NEC aproved the holding of the party’s special national convention within three month from 21st June, 2019; NEC approved the withdrawal of the party’s name from Imo State governarship elections petition tribunal for the overall interestof the party and Imo State,” James stated.

“[It] approved five member disciplinary committee to hear and investigate gross misconduct allegation against some members; approval of the earlier dissolution of the party state executives in Osun, Lagos, Cross River, Kogi and Oyo State chapters respectively.”

James, who appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the scourge of insecurity around the country, maintained that the party’s suspended national officers have been referred to its disciplinary committee for further action.

“That the National Think Tank Committee (NTTC), pursuant to the party’s constitution Article 14 (2L and M) and Article 15 (5a), suspended the following members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) for gross misconduct etc with effect from 21 June, 2019.

“Deputy National Chairman, Mohammed Abubakar; Charles Chukwuemeka, National Publicity Secretary; Micheal Madu, National Youth Leader; and Anaukyaa Mnenge Peter, National Legal Adviser.

“Others include, Eze Nwoke, National Financial Secretary; Jibril Aminu, National Vice Chairman North West; Eli Moses, National Vice Chairman North Central; Joshua Adewole, National Vice Chairman South West; and Auditor, Abebayo Lawal.”

But AA National Chairman Kenneth Udeze, on whom a vote of confidence was passed, challenged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the finances of the party.

“The news is spread by some inconsequential detractors… that the party has received over N100 million since the commenment of this administration, paid into our bank account by Imo State governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu,” the party chairman said.

“We have the Action Alliance bank statement from the day this administration was elected into office on April 8, 2017 till today. That will go a long way to tell the public and also the EFCC and ICPC to come and investigate the account of the party. We are ever ready and willing to welcome them, and give them every documentation of our account in Polaris Bank where we have only one account.”