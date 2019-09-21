Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Barring any last minute changes, the Imo state governorship election petition tribunal will deliver judgement in the case challenging the victory of Governor Emeka Ihedioha, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election in Abuja today.

The tribunal which relocated to Abuja few weeks ago after a brief sitting in Owerri received and entertained several petitions, and will deliver it ruling at the FCT High Court, Jabi, Abuja.

Senator Ifeanyi Ararume and Uche Nwosu had approached the tribunal to cancel the election on the ground that the declared winner did not meet the mandatory 25 percent in two third of the Local Government Areas in the state.

In his case, Senator Hope Uzodimma, approached the tribunal and asked that he be declared the rightful winner of the election, based on non inclusion of results from 366 polling booths out of the INEC approved 388 booths in the state.

The contenders are optimistic that the tribunal had done justice to their petitions and the judgement will go their way.

Meanwhile, a statement released in Abuja, on Friday, by the media adviser to Senator Uzodimna, Toni Nnawugo, indicated that parties concerned have mobilised their supporters to Abuja ahead of the judgement today.