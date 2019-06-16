George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri, Imo State Capital on Sunday, upheld the judgement of the Federal High Court which had earlier dismissed a suit filed by Senator Sam Anyanwu, challenging the emergence of Imo State governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), in the primary election held on October 1, 2018.

Anyanwu who is the immediate past senator representing Imo East (Owerri) had approached the Federal High Court sitting in Owerri seeking to nullify the victory of Ihedioha, insisting that he should be declared the authentic winner of the primary election.

He had allegedly accused Hon. Ihedioha of engaging in over voting, thuggery, which he said had swayed the polls in favour of the Imo state governor.

Delivering judgement on Sunday, Justice Raphael Chikwe Agbo, reaffirmed that the plaintiff did not convince the court on the prayers he sought.

He said from the allegations of Anyanwu, the court could not establish the fact in his claims and therefore dismissed the suit for lack of proof.

It could be recalled that the Imo governor, Ihedioha, at the party’s primary election conducted in Owerri on the 1st of October, polled 1,723 to defeat Sam Anyanwu, who polled 1,282.

While Senator Anyanwu rejected the result of the primary election, five other aspirants, namely Senator Achonu, Prof. Jude Njoku, Chief Chukwuma, Ekomaru, Chief George Ejike, congratulated Hon. Ihedioha on his victory and went ahead to work for his victory at the governorship poll.

Meanwhile, Governor Ihedioha has extended an olive branch to Sen Anyanwu to join hands with him to move the state forward and also restated his resolve to run an inclusive government.