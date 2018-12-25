“Okorocha holds the record of the fastest friend maker in the Nigeria political scene, but… also holds the record of the fastest friend loser.”

Dr Theodore Ekechi, convener of the coalition group and former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Imo State said he left Governor Rochas Okorocha’s administration because he was tired of covering up the government’s lies.

The former director, Election Planning for Muhammadu Buhari Presidential Campaign Council in 2015 recalled how he tried to call the governor to order after exiting the government, but regretted that the more he tried, the worse Okorocha became in his antipeople policies.

Why did you exit Governor Okoroocha’s government?

Let me put on record that I did not exit Okorocha’s administration as commissioner because I had any dispute with him. I exited because in 2014 I had intention of contesting election and as tradition demands, those of us who were interested in vying for elective position had to resign within the stipulated time. So, after leaving I had refused to come back to the rescue mission administration and I’m bold to say that I refused to come back not because I didn’t want, but because I did not feel comfortable coming back. Those who have noble ideas and have the love and interest of the state and the country at heart were threatened. I discovered that those lofty ideas were speedily being eroded in such ways that suggest that the man who claimed that he came to rescue Imo does not have good intention in the first place.

We saw that there was a calculated plan to entrench Okorocha and his immediate family in the government, including anybody who is willing to kowtow to him and act within his whims and caprices. These are the people the governor is willing to entrench in the Nigeria political space. We saw that most of the actions of the governor were anti-people. There was a clandestine move to phases out particular category of politicians in the state and then entrench a particular type of politicians using the recent phrase, ‘making slaves masters and making masters slaves’ with the conviction on his own part that when you make slaves masters, you have them under your remote control and when you make masters slaves, you annihilate any opposition that may come from them. Some of us were not comfortable with that not because of political expediency, but also because of consistency in the way we were brought up, where our character and our conscience matter. We feared that so much would happen not to only to us but to our children. It got to a point we thought, enough was enough.