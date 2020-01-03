Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo Governor, Emeka Ihedioha said he was not perturbed about the prophesy of Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, even as he said that his prophesy has made him a laughing stock.

Mbaka had prophesied that the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma, would emerge victorious at the Supreme Court where he and another governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Ifeanyi Araraume, are challenging the victory of Ihedioha.

While cautioning Mbaka on the consequences of his prophesy, the governor who responded through his Senior Special Adviser on media, Steve Osuji described the prophesy as a contempt of court.

“No matter the garb with which Father Mbaka dresses his comments, what he has said represents a calculated contempt of the highest court in the land and we believe judicial notice has been taken. This is an unprecedented law in cases of contempt. Even if Father. Mbaka claims to be illiterate or ignorant, these are not excuses in law,” he said.

The governor added: “We are not perturbed by Father Mbaka’s vituperations. Unbeknownst to him he now dances naked, the whole world has seen through his antics and the farce he presents as prophesy every time”.

He added “Recently we saw his attempt to publicly arm-twist Peter Obi to dole out money to him, once again, father Mbaka has made himself a laughing stock by making yet another wild and unguarded utterance in the name of prophecy. “If only he knew that by a recent Supreme Court judgement, his HOPE ceased to be a candidate in the last election” Governor Ihedioha affirmed.

While cautioning Mbaka on the consequences of his prophesy, the governor said “Futher, we take solace in the holy Bible which is replete with warnings about false prophets.