Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Governorship and House of Assembly Petitions Tribunal sitting in Owerri, has granted the Action Alliance (AA) leave to inspect election materials used during the March 9 governorship election in Imo State.

The panel granted the petitioners leave to also inspect “copy, photocopy and obtain Certified True Copies of all the electoral materials related to or in connection with the conduct of the Imo State governorship election, including but not limited to ballot papers, used and unused, the voters’ register used in the conduct of the election.

“Forms EC8A, EC8B, EC8C, EC8D, EC8E, EC 17A, EC 25A, EC 25B, EC 40A, EC 40G, EC 40H: all the incident forms filed by voters in all the polling units in the election, the list of permanent voter cards collected and used in the election, all the card readers used in the election.

Also granted for inspection are the data of accredited voters as captured by all the smart card readers deployed during the governorship election conducted in all the polling units in Imo State, sorted out into local governments, wards, polling units and voting points, record of ballot paper allocation to all the polling units in the election and the list of all presiding officers for all the units in the election.”

Also to be inspected by the petitioners include “INEC manual and guidelines; the list of the polling agents submitted to INEC by all the political parties and every other electoral material used in the conduct of the election for the purpose of instituting, maintaining and prosecuting the petition and for the purpose of presenting same at the trial.