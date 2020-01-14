Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has congratulated the newly-pronounced Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, on his victory at the Supreme Court and described the apex court’s verdict as a just one.

Uzodinma was the one who led the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Kogi State in October last year in which Governor Yahaya Bello emerged the flag bearer of the party.

In a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, Bello said that the outcome demonstrated yet again that the judiciary remained a great arm of government that rights all wrongs.

According to the Governor: “Senator Hope Uzodinma is a party man who has worked tirelessly for the success of the APC at all levels across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.”

He stressed that the Progressives Governors’ Forum was glad about the new addition, and described Uzodinma as a detribalised, just and passionate Nigerian committed to the unity and progress of the country.

The Governor then urged the Senator to be the Governor of all irrespective of political affiliations.

“With this Supreme Court Verdict, you are the governor of all the Imolites irrespective of political affiliations,” Bello said.

Bello, while seeking God’s assistance for the new Imo state Governor to pilot the affairs of the state, urged the people of the state to rally round Uzodinma as he takes over the reins of power in the state.