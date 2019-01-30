Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

President Muhammodu Buhari, yesterday, broke his silence on the lingering crisis in Imo, during a rally of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the state, when he told the people to vote the candidate of their choice in the governorship election.

Voters in the state are being courted by the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hope Uzodinma and the Action Alliance (AA) candidate, who is also Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-in -law, Uche Nwosu.

Earlier, the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, while addressing the mammoth supporters with a mix of APC and AA members at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, the state capital, had dismissed any alliance of his party with any political party in the state.

However, when it was president Buhari’s turn to address the crowd, he said: “Forget intra political struggles, Imo should vote any candidate they like, chose whoever you want to vote for.”

He said what should be uppermost in their consideration is continued unity, cohesion and corporate existence of the nation

But, the president admitted that out of his three cardinal campaign promises in 2015, corruption seemed the most difficult to overcome.

He said this when he addressed the state’s monarchs at their secretariat in Owerri; when he paid a courtesy call on the Chairman of the state Traditional rulers Council, Eze Samuel Ohiri.

Buhari said his administration has made significant improvement in security, especially as it concerns the fight against Boko Haram.

He praised his administration’s effort in tackling the Boko Haram insurgency and expressed satisfaction that the fight, which was rampant in 17 local government areas in the North East, is being won.

Prominent among the president’s campaign train to Imo were former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ugochukwu Onyema, former APC governorship candidate in Anambra State, Dr. Tony Nwoye and former governor of old Abia state, Ogbonnaya Onu