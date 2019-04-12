Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the just concluded election, Uche Nwosu, said his party has discovered what he described as high level of irregularity uncovered in some Local Government Areas during the governorship election.

He said, particularly, that what transpired in the four council areas of Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise, Ezinihitte and Ngor-Okpala was not proper for the country’s democracy.

Nwosu, who recently got the nod of the tribunal to inspect election materials, said he is confident of reclaiming his “stolen mandate.”

He said: “My mandate will be reclaimed; Emeka Ihedioha never won the election, we’ve got the leave of the tribunal to inspect the sensitive materials used for the election, and what we saw is alarming, and a lot has been revealed, the illegitimate declaration will soon be reversed.

“If you subtract the bogus votes the PDP candidate allocated to himself in the three Mbaise LGAs and Ngor-Okpala, you’ll notice that I actually won the election, but, I have faith that the tribunal will do the right thing and annul that election.”