From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen on Tuesday morning are reported to have stormed a town in Imo State, Akokwa in Ideato North Local Government Area, shot sporadically before allegedly abducting the occupant of a private car.

A source from the area who disclosed the incident to Daily Sun said the abducted man whose identity is yet to be known as at the time of this report was whisked away at Ohaegiri junction into their own vehicle before setting his Lexus 350 ablaze.

He was said to have been trailed from a distance before they caught up with him at the popular junction.

According to the source, the incident caused panic in the area as residents scampered for safety, however normal business resumed immediately after the gunmen disappeared from the scene.

When contacted, the state police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, said the command is yet to be briefed on the incident.