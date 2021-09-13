From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Students of Comprehensive Secondary School Nkume in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State were stopped from taking the ongoing Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) on Monday as gunmen chased students and invigilators out of the examination hall.

A local source disclosed that the students were about to start their English exams when the gunmen invaded the school, shooting sporadically in the air to scare them away.

The gunmen, according to the source, did not leave the school premises until they burned motorcycles belonging to some of the staff and students.

Although there were no reported casualties, a viral video of the incident showed students and staff in disarray as they ran.

‘Gunmen came to the school and chased out the students this morning. They started shooting repeatedly and insisted that no examination would be allowed to go on. They destroyed some motorcycles and shot continuously until the students and teachers ran away,’ the source said.

Police spokesperson in the state Michael Abattam confirmed the incident when contacted.

There are speculations that the gunmen may have been enforcing the Monday sit-at-home order directed by Igbo separatists Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

