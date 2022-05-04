From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen in Imo State are reported to have killed and chopped off the private part of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ukam Efut, on Tuesday evening at a security checkpoint at Agwa in the Oguta Local Government Area.

A source from the community told our correspondent that the cop was shot dead by the gunmen before severing his manhood.

The source who pleaded not to be mentioned narrated that the gunmen met the Ukam and his colleagues at a checkpoint and opened fire on them.

“Mr Ukam was shot dead and his penis cut off by the gunmen and ran away with it. One of the other two officers at the checkpoint sustained wounds on his face.

“The place the incident happened is called Okpo-Efi junction, at Agwa in Ejemekwuru road. It’s really unfortunate that they made away with the man’s private part. The community is quiet now.”

The chairman of the community, Ekene Onyejiekwe, who confirmed the incident told our correspondent that the remains of the slain cop had been deposited at a morgue in Owerri.

When contacted, police spokesman Michael Abattam confirmed the incident but added that 2 of the gunmen were also killed by the police during a gun duel.

