From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Barely 24 hours after the convoy of the former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, was attacked by gunmen, in which four of his orderlies died in the process, a police post at Afor Atta in Njaba Local Government Area of the state has been set ablaze by gun-wielding miscreants.

A source from the area told our correspondent that the incident happened last night as the hoodlums threw explosives into the premises of the station.

No life was lost according to the source because non of the officers were on duty when the incident occurred.

The same police station was attacked in 2021.

Meanwhile, the state police spokesperson, Michael Abattam is yet to issue a statement to that effect.