Former Senate leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN), has urged Senator Hope Uzodinma to seize the historic opportunity and make a difference as Imo State governor.

In a personally signed statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, Ndoma-Egba, who was the governor’s colleague in the Seventh Senate, said with Uzodinma’s historic victory on Wednesday, January 15, the Supreme Court has corrected some infractions in the 2019 general election.

”I congratulate Senator Hope Uzodinma on his victory in the Supreme Court and his swearing in as Governor of Imo State.

“By this victory the Supreme Court has corrected at least one of the many inexplicable actions of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the last elections, elections whose integrity has remained the subject of intense debate, and many of which activities have been validated by the Lower Courts.

The judgement of the Supreme Court will re-inforce the parameters for the exercise of discretion or judgment in elections by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and further clarify the legal position.

”The Supreme Court is the final court of the land and its decisions are final.

“A twin pillar of democracy is the rule of law. We are therefore not only obliged to accept its decisions without reservation but must remain respectful of the Court, and indeed, all our courts; irrespective of the outcomes of their judgments and how we are affected by them..

”The judgment of the Supreme Court in this matter is not only a consequence of our democracy; it is also a victory for it. I however pray that a day comes soon that our elections will be so free and fair that judicial intervention will be totally unnecessary and the electorate will become the sole determinant of election outcomes.

”Senator Uzodinma has a historic opportunity to make the difference in Imo state. I pray he seizes it,” Ndoma-Egba said.