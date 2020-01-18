Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former Senate leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN), has urged Senator Hope Uzodinma to seize the historic opportunity and make a the difference as Imo State governor. In a personally signed statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, Ndoma-Egba, who was the governor’s colleague in the Seventh Senate, said that with Uzodinma’s historic victory on Wednesday, January 15, the Supreme Court has corrected some infractions in the 2019 general election.

“By this victory, the Supreme Court has corrected at least one of the many inexplicable actions of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the last elections, elections whose integrity has remained the subject of intense debate, and many of which activities have been validated by the Lower Courts.

“The judgement of the Supreme Court will reinforce the parameters for the exercise of discretion or judgment in elections by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and further clarify the legal position,” he said. ”The Supreme Court is the final court of the land and its decisions are final.”

In a related development, Abia State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Senator Hope Uzodinma over his Supreme Court victory as governor of Imo State. In statement it issued yesterday, the Abia State chairman of the party, Chief Donatus Nwankpa said the victory did not come to him and members of the party in the state as a surprise because it was evident he won in the last governorship election in Imo State. He reiterated the earlier stand of the party that APC was not going to zone the governorship in 2023, but would present a quality candidate who the electorate would not shy away from voting. On the present travails of the leader of the party in the state and the senate Chief Whip, Dr, Orji Uzor Kalu, Nwankpa said inasmuch as the party was saddened over the development, it would not interfere with the judicial process.