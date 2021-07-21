Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has assured that the state would continue to be home to all Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic and religious beliefs.

The governor gave the assurance in Owerri when he received the Muslim community that paid him the traditional Sallah homage. He said his administration has been accommodating other Nigerians in line with its belief in equity and justice.

Represented by Secretary to the Government of the State, Chief Cosmas Iwu, the governor said apart from appointment of Muslims and other Nigerians into his cabinet,he has ensured that nobody discriminated against them.

He said it was necessary for all Nigerians to see themselves as members of one family united in the same destiny.

He recalled that he recently appointed two non Imo indigenes to the position of permanent secretaries to demonstrate his belief in one Nigeria.

The governor commended the Muslim community in Imo State for peacefully coexisting with their hosts and for their support during the recent security breaches in the state.

Uzodimma urged them to continue to spread the message of peace now that peace has been restored in the state.

While congratulating them over this year’s Eid el Kabir celebration, the governor urged them to emulate the life of sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim.

He also enjoined them to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria to overcome the current security challenges.

Earlier while receiving the gifts from the governor, on behalf of the Muslim community, Alhaji Auwal Baba Suleiman, Sarkin Hausawa/Muslim of Imo State, described Uzodimma as a detribalised and pan Nigerian who is running an inclusive government in the state.

