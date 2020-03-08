Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Director-General of Nigerian Conservation Foundation(NCF), Dr Muhtari Aminu-Kano, has eulogized the Imo government and Nigerian Association of Zoological Garden and Wildlife Park for hosting what he described as the biggest world wildlife event since its inception.

He said the 7th edition of World Wildlife Day Celebration availed the NCF and other stakeholders the opportunity to advocate against violations of animal rights.

The DG said the need for a sustained campaign against nature degradation has become important as some animal and plant species are gradually going into extinction.

Imo State hosted the 7th edition of 2020 annual World Wildlife Day in Owerri on Tuesday, where Aminu-Kano was a special guest.

In a telephone chat with our correspondent at the weekend, the NCF DG tasked both government and individuals on the need to align with actions that will preserve the integrity of the environment.

“Environmental integrity is threatened whenever the environment is subjected to human-induced vagaries,” he said.

He added that the human component to wild action against nature was the biggest threat to both animal and plant species, arguing that the quality of human life on earth is greatly impacted by the condition of the environment.

“Can you ascribe a location to vulture presence in Imo State and Nigeria?,” he asked rhetorically.

“If the vulture could suddenly disappear, then other life forms could also disappear if we continue our wild action against nature,” he concluded.

Aminu-Kano stated that the Imo State Zoological Garden and Wildlife Park ranks among the best for plant and animal conservation in the country.

He said that the NCF would continue to strengthen its campaign against nature degradation and animal rights violation, while also continuing its partnership with the Imo State Government to ensure the state is brought to international prominence in its campaign.