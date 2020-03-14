George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state House of Assembly on Friday confirmed the 22 commissioner nominees appointed by the state governor, Hope Uzodinma.

The Imo state governor had on Wednesday transmitted the names of the commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation. At the House plenary on Friday, Hon Obinna Okwara of Nkwerre state constituency and chairman of the adhoc committee on the screening of the commissioner nominees, reported that all the nominees had been screened and met the criteria to serve as commissioners in the state.

Okwara, who commended the governor for the caliber of people he nominated to serve as commissioners,said that the credentials of the 22 persons were “enriching”.