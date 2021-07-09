From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State House of Assembly was thrown into a rowdy session yesterday following the suspension of six members for what was termed “unparliamentary conduct.”

The House also elected Obinna Okwara, member representing Nkwerre as its new Chief Whip.

Speaker Paul Emeziam, who presided over the plenary, ordered the immediate suspension of the six members for unparliamentry conduct, and once he hit the gavel, the Assembly was thrown into chaos.

The suspended members are Uche Ogbuagu Ikeduru, Anyadike Nwosu, Ezerioha Dominic, Philip Ejiogu, Micheal Onyemaechi, and Kennedy Ibe.

The premises of the House at the Ojukwu centre, was thereafter taken over by armed policemen who bundled out the suspended members from the parliamentary chamber.

It was learnt that the suspension might not be unconnected with ongoing moves to remove the deputy speaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu, from Nwangele State Constituency, who is seen as the de facto speaker.

