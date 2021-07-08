From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state House of Assembly had a rowdy session Thursday when the leadership of the House suspended six members of the House for what it termed ” Unparliamentary conduct .

This is even as the members of the House also elected Hon .Obinna Okwara member representing Nkwerre state constituency as the new chief Whip of the Assembly .

Presiding in a rowdy session of the State Assembly , the Speaker Hon Paul Emeziam produced the immediate suspension of six members of the House which threw the Assembly into an uproar.

However, the Speaker said that the members have been suspended for what he said was “unparliamentary” conduct and hit the gavel .

The suspended members include ,Uche Ogbuagu Ikeduru (APC), state constituency, Anyadike Nwosu( PDP), Ezinihitte state constituency,Ezerioha Dominic (APC ) Oru West state constituency, Philip Ejiogu(PDP) Owerri North Constituency,Micheal Onyemaechi (APC) Ihitte Uboma state constituency and Kennedy Ibe (APC) Obowo state constituency.

It was learnt that the suspension of the six members might not unconnected with the surreptitious moves to remove the Deputy speaker ,Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu from Nwangele state constituency who is said to be the De facto speaker of the state.

It was further gathered from a reliable source in the House that the Assembly had on adjourned till Wednesday 14 July, but that the Speaker Paul Emeziam had hurriedly convened an Emergency sitting of the House apparently to nip in the bud the planned removal of the Deputy speaker.

The premises of the House at the Ojukwu centre was taken over by armed police men who bundled out the suspended members from the parliamentary chamber.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.