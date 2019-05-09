George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Angry Imo legislators have slammed an indefinite suspension on the 27 elected council chairmen following the latter’s refusal to honour the Assembly’s summons. George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

This was just as the legislators had ordered the suspended council bosses to immediately hand over all government properties in their possession to their deputies forthwith.

The state Assembly three weeks ago had invited the council chairmen to appear before it during its plenary alongside with their directors of administrations and general services on April 25, 2019.

But only the directors of administrations and general services of the 27 councils had honoured the invitation of the House.

The motion for the immediate suspension of the chairmen was moved by Chika Madumere (Nkwerre) and was unanimously supported by all the lawmakers at the plenary.

The sponsor of the motion for the suspension of the council bosses accused them of failing to appear before the legislature to give an explanation on how they had been running their LGAs’ finances.

Ruling in favour of the motion, the Speaker, Hon. Acho Ihim, instructed the suspended local government bosses to handover to their deputies with immediate effect.

The Speaker equally instructed the Clark of the House to write to the state Commissioner of Police, informing him of the decision of the legislature.

Ihim ordered the affected persons to immediately hand over all government properties in their possession to their deputies who are now in charge.

The Speaker said that ongoing investigation of alleged financial recklessness against the suspended council chairmen by the House Committee on Local Government Affairs and Public accounts would go on despite the suspension.