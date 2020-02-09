Godwin Tsa Abuja

As the uproar over the January 14 judgment of the Supreme Court that ousted ex-Governor Emeka Ihedioha from office continues unabated, his lawyer and erstwhile Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi (SAN) has identified some areas he alleged the court was misled into arriving at it’s decision.

In his papers before the apex court seeking for setting aside of the judgment, Agabi observed that the beneficiary of the judgment, Governor Hope Uzodinma failed to plead the votes scored by all the parties in the 388 affected polling units, as it was only the votes scored by him that were pleaded – an omission he said, rendered the petition incompetent.

He submitted that the consequence of this omission was that the apex court was misled into making a vague order directing the inclusion of votes from the 388 polling units without stating or specifying the particular number of votes to be included from those polling units for all the parties.

Agabi added that “without computing the votes for all the parties from the 388 polling units this honourable court was misled into making a declaration that the 1st Appellant/Respondent was the winner of the gubernatorial election in Imo State – an election that the Appellants/Respondents had themselves branded or stigmatized as invalid on account of non-compliance.