George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo All Progressives Congress Elders Forum has said candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in last election in the state, Emeka Ihedioha, did not win the governorship poll.

This was even as the elders have supported the position of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to issue a certificate of return to Governor Rochas Okorocha as winner of the Imo west senatorial zone.

Chairman of the forum, Dr. Edmund Onyebuchi, who stated this, yesterday at a press briefing in Owerri, insisted that the actual winner of the Imo governorship polls was Senator Hope Uzodinma.

He claimed the results were manipulated in favour of the candidate of the PDP.

“The manipulation was so bad that APC could not even win a seat at the Assembly. Ihedioha knew he did not win any election. Uzodinma won the election because he is the true choice of Imo people.

“We support the petition filed by Uzodinma at the Governorship Election Tribunal. We are going to participate actively in Uzodinma’s petition in the tribunal because if an honour is awarded where it is not merited, then, it has been denied where it is justly due.

“We have also resolved to support and assist all candidates of APC for the Imo House of Assembly election at the tribunal.”

Meanwhile, the Imo APC elders said they were in full support of the action of INEC over the Imo west senatorial election.

“We want to remind everyone that APC is fighting corruption and injustice and if any person goes against the dictates of the war against corruption, he is an interloper and not a member of APC.

“That is why we are in support of the action taken by INEC on the Imo west senatorial election.”